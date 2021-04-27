TVS Motors Q4FY21 preview: Revenue growth seen at 51%; margins to also improve

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : April 27, 2021 12:39:19 IST

TVS Motors will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings today. The company is expected a report a good set of numbers as it has been a very good quarter, especially for the scooter and motorcycle segment.

The revenues are expected to grow 51 percent and the EBITDA is expected to grow by 83 percent, while margins could improve to 9.2 percent versus 7.6 percent the same time last year.

Overall volumes went up 45 percent year-on-year (YoY) and the net realization could go up by about 5 percent because of the BS-VI product cost that was passed on to the consumer.

Gross margins may decline by about 270 basis points because of higher raw material costs, but EBITDA margins overall will rise because of better operating leverage.

Guidance on how FY22 could shape up will be keenly awaited.