TVS Motor Company Q3FY22 earnings preview: Disappointing quarter expected due to weak festive demand

Chennai based TVS Motor Company will be reporting its Q3FY22 numbers on February 7, 2022. It has been a disappointing quarter for the entire sector. The festive season demand was on the weaker side and because of that the street is not expecting too much by way of moves as far as the revenues are concerned.

CNBC-TV18’s poll shows a revenue of Rs 5,450 crore versus Rs 5,390 crore same time last year. The volumes have been under a lot of pressure. Both year on year (YoY) and quarter on quarter (QoQ), TVS Motor volumes have fallen, down 11 percent YoY and 4.5 percent QoQ but the reason that the revenues have been held on is because the management has taken multiple price hikes to pass on the higher raw material costs. Because of which the average selling price has gone up 13 percent YoY.

