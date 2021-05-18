  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Earnings

Torrent Pharma Q4 earnings Preview: Revenue expected to be flat, margins to improve by 100 bps

Updated : May 18, 2021 13:44:57 IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals will report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday. A CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting revenue to be flat on a year-on-year basis. Margins to probably improve around a 100 basis points odd and a profit to decline.

In terms of the domestic business, last quarter it was up around 6-7 percent odd so this quarter analysts are expecting to grow up to around 10 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Chronic therapies are probably expected to improve in terms of sales.

US business is expected to continue being subdued because of the regulatory issues that the company has been facing, lack of approvals due to COVID-19 and hence the street is anticipating a decline of around 2-3 percent odd.

CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra has more detail. Watch this video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement