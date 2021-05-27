  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Thursday's top brokerage calls: BPCL, Cummins and more
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Earnings

Torrent Pharma looking for licensing opportunities in COVID-19 related drugs, says India CMO

Updated : May 27, 2021 18:02:32 IST

Aman Mehta, chief marketing officer (CMO)-India business at Torrent Pharma, said the company is in talks for licensing opportunities in COVID-19 related drugs.

The company reported a 3.18 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 324 crore in Q4, mainly on the back of the continued recovery in India business and cost control. It had posted a net profit of Rs 314 crore in the same period a year ago.

“We hope to have a wider COVID-related portfolio in the coming quarter. Most recently we entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly for Baricitinib in India for manufacturing and commercialisation and similar agreements are in discussion at the moment,” Mehta said.

On inorganic growth, he said, “We are active on inorganic space. We have been evaluating all opportunities possible and there are segments where we still are not present or have no market share. Therefore, we are certainly optimistic about organic opportunities going ahead.”

For the entire management interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement