Torrent Pharma looking for licensing opportunities in COVID-19 related drugs, says India CMO

Updated : May 27, 2021 18:02:32 IST

Aman Mehta, chief marketing officer (CMO)-India business at Torrent Pharma, said the company is in talks for licensing opportunities in COVID-19 related drugs.

The company reported a 3.18 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 324 crore in Q4, mainly on the back of the continued recovery in India business and cost control. It had posted a net profit of Rs 314 crore in the same period a year ago.

“We hope to have a wider COVID-related portfolio in the coming quarter. Most recently we entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly for Baricitinib in India for manufacturing and commercialisation and similar agreements are in discussion at the moment,” Mehta said.

On inorganic growth, he said, “We are active on inorganic space. We have been evaluating all opportunities possible and there are segments where we still are not present or have no market share. Therefore, we are certainly optimistic about organic opportunities going ahead.”

