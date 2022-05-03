Titan may report a revenue decline of 2.8% in January-March

Titan Company Ltd (Titan) is scheduled to report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday (May 3). A poll of industry and market watchers conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects the company's standalone revenue to decline by 2.8 percent to Rs 6,935 crore against Rs 7,135 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and margin are likely to increase by 17 percent and 13.4 percent respectively on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. Profit after tax might grow by 17 percent at Rs 618 crore.

According to the company's fourth-quarter update, the jewellery business saw a decline of four percent due to a high base and lockdowns.

A look at other verticals:

Segment YoY growth Watches & Wearables 12% Eyecare 5% Other biz 23% TEAL 77% CaratLane 51%

