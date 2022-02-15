Tiles prices unlikely to go down in near future: Somany Ceramics

Tiles prices are unlikely to go down in the near future, said Abhishek Somany, managing director of Somany Ceramics, on Tuesday, adding that the price hike will be steady.

The company reported earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter with high revenue but the margin was impacted by higher fuel costs.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Somany said, “Because of unprecedented price increases the dealers are shaky, they feel that in summer the prices of oil and gas will go down and therefore, prices may go down of tiles also, which is not going to be the case. The prices are under pressure, we are going to keep price increases steady. So, demand will not get impacted and will only get better going forward.”

Talking about the price hikes, he said that 14 percent of value growth was not enough to cover the raw material prices pressure. “We have been able to increase the price by 8-9 percent with a lag of 15 days. The price increase started end of September and since then we have been able to take approximately 8-9 percent price hike,” said Somany

