Thirumalai Chemicals aims to double capacity in FY22

Updated : July 22, 2021 15:15:22 IST

Thirumalai Chemicals expects to increase its capacity in the financial year FY22, R Parthasarathy, chairman and managing director (CMD) said on July 22.

“Our present capacity utilization should be around 90 percent plus, but we have added capacity in Dahej and we have done some debottlenecking in south India. Therefore, there should be a 15-20 percent increase in absolute capacities,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Parthasarathy’s remarks come after the company reported a good set of earnings for the June-ended quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, there was a slight dip in operational performance on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Talking about the business, the Thirumalai Chemicals CMD said, “We have no debt and we are sitting on a lot of cash. We try to keep it that way, though there are times when we expand and we do borrow for 2-3 years and then try to cash it back.”

