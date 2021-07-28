  • SENSEX
Tech Mahindra Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects dollar revenue growth of 2.7%

Updated : July 28, 2021 17:02:34 IST

Tech Mahindra will report its Q1FY22 results on Wednesday. The street expects a dollar revenue growth of 2.7 percent, which will appear lower than what the likes of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as well as Wipro, had reported. The key reason for this is that June is seasonally a weak quarter for one of their telecom businesses, Comviva.

This dollar revenue growth does include a contribution of some of the inorganic moves like Perigord, DigitalOnUS, Eventus and Momenton.

EBIT margins are expected to be under pressure, seen lower by more than 200 basis points (bps) because the company will give a wage hike to their employees and there will be a visa-related and deal transition cost.

CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar has more details.
