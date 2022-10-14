All largecap IT companies (Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro) have delivered their Q2FY23 earnings and revenue growth for all has been similar at approximately 4 percent. Here is how they stack up versus each other in other important parameters

All large-cap IT companies (Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro) have delivered in-line or better-than-expected numbers for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY23). A quick look at their revenue picture shows that all the players have reported an approximate four percent growth in the period.

However, HCL Tech's constant currency revenue guidance has been upgraded to 13.5-14.5 percent from the earlier 12-14 percent. Infosys has narrowed the band in this regard while Wipro expects the third quarter to be muted at 0.5-2 percent.

TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech delivered a positive surprise on the margins with an expansion of 100-150 basis points. Wipro margins stayed flat on a year-on-year basis.

Barring HCL Tech, all other IT majors saw lower hiring compared to what they have done in the past.

When it came to deal wins. Infosys reported a 60 percent rise while TCS and Wipro saw a decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

