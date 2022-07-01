TCS to kick off earnings season on July 8 — Here's what one can expect from IT companies

TCS will get the earnings season underway when it reports its Q1FY23 earnings numbers on July 8. According to Kotak Securities, the sector will see their margins under pressure as companies deal with high attrition.

The first-quarter earnings for the current financial year will start in a week and IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will get the ball rolling on July 8.

According to Kotak Securities, margins will remain under pressure as companies deal with high attrition resulting in high retention costs and increased travel and discretionary expenses. Infosys and TCS will perform well but many others face the risk of growth downgrades.

IT stocks have corrected and have already built-in a slowdown in spending. However, a recessionary environment is not fully captured in stock prices and therefore management commentary is going to be of utmost importance this time around, according to the report.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.