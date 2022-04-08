TCS Q4FY22 preview: CNBC-TV18 poll expects dollar revenue to grow 2.5%, margins may remain flat

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the earnings season on Monday (11 April).CNBC-TV18 expects Q4FY22 constant currency revenue to grow at 3 percent versus 4 percent in Q3FY222. However dollar revenue is expected to grow by 2.5 percent at $6,685 million versus $6,524 million on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis.

CNBC-TV18 expects Q4FY22 constant currency revenue to grow at 3 percent versus 4 percent in Q3FY222. However dollar revenue is expected to grow by 2.5 percent at $6,685 million versus $6,524 million on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis.

The company’s margins are likely to remain flat around 25 percent on a QoQ basis. Profit after Tax (PAT) is expected to grow by 2.9 percent at Rs 10,050 crore.

Management commentary on FY23 margins, travel and facility expenses would be some of the key parameters to watch out for.

