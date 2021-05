VIDEOS

Updated : May 04, 2021 03:59:29 IST

Tata Steel will report its Q4 numbers on Wednesday. In terms of a consolidated number, the CNBC-TV18 poll expects the topline to grow by more than 40 percent, the operating profit should jump up by nearly 190 percent odd.

What drives these good numbers?

The volume will be higher on a low base, and realisations have increased sharply. Tata Steel's subsidies have already reported their numbers and those numbers look good. Besides that, deleveraging is likely to continue as well.

For the Indian business, volumes are higher, close to 16 percent, and realisations are expected to jump up by about 25 percent.