Tata Steel will report its Q3 results on Friday and CNBC-TV18 poll expects numbers to be good. On topline in terms of consolidated numbers expect more than a 50 percent growth. The EBITDA is likely to jump up by close to around 60 percent.

Tata Steel will report its Q3 results on Friday and CNBC-TV18 poll expects numbers to be good.

On topline in terms of consolidated numbers expect more than a 50 percent growth. The EBITDA is likely to jump up by close to around 60 percent.

Margins will improve on a year-on-year basis. On a sequential basis there will be some pressure and the profit number is going to be quite massive.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza for more details.