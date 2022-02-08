Tata Power Q3FY22 earnings preview: Revenue growth seen at 27%

Tata Power will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings tomorrow on February 9, 2022. The street is expecting a very strong quarter. Revenue growth is seen at around 27 percent. The EBITDA margins are expected to contract, seen at 17 percent against 23 percent year on year (YoY).

Tata Power will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings tomorrow on February 9, 2022. The street is expecting a very strong quarter. Revenue growth is seen at around 27 percent. The EBITDA margins are expected to contract, seen at 17 percent against 23 percent year on year (YoY).

Also Read:

Net profit is expected to see an upmove of around 63 percent because of the base quarter did see an exceptional loss.

The distribution companies (DISCOMs) business is expected to dilute margins overall. That is something that could weigh down on overall margins.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil for more details.