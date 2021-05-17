Tata Motors Q4FY21 earnings preview: Street expects nearly 40% revenue growth

VIDEOS

Updated : May 17, 2021 03:56:27 IST

Tata Motors stock is doing well because the earnings are expected to be on the positive side. Also the company will announce fundraising along with their Q4 earnings.

In terms of consolidated sales, CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting revenue growth of 40 percent year-on-year basis, EBITDA will grow substantially and the margins are expected to be at 14.50 percent versus 3.8 percent the same time last year.

This time their standalone business, both commercial vehicles as well as passenger vehicles, did very well.

On JLR, it has been slightly muted, the volumes are down 2 percent but expect JLR revenues to be good because the average selling price has gone up for the company. So, JLR revenues are expected to increase by nearly 22 percent odd.

