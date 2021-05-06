Tata Consumer Q4FY21 preview: India foods growth seen at 22%; beverages over 30%

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 06, 2021 11:40:13 IST

Tata Consumer Products will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings. The India foods business, which is taken from the Tata Chemicals consumer business, is likely to grow between 20-22 percent.

The beverages business in India, especially tea, is likely to grow over 25-30 percent. However, there could be a sharp gross margin compression of around 500-600 basis points on the back of higher tea prices although EBITDA margin is expected to be curtailed in terms of cut to around 150 basis points.

CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo gets details on what to expect from the numbers.