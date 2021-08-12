Suprajit Engineering maintains EBITDA guideline of 14-16%

Suprajit Engineering is optimistic about the company’s performance this year (FY22). The company is maintaining its guidance for EBITDA margins at 14-16 percent, Ajith Rai, Chairman, told CNBC-TV18.

A cable manufacturer across all segments of the automotive industry, Suprajit Engineerng reported a good set of earnings for the June-ended quarter. Revenue and profit have seen a rise on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and debt has also come down for the company.

“There is a significant concern regarding chip shortages, elevated price levels of commodities, issues regarding port congestion, container availability, etc., So ‘caution’ is the word, but we are quite optimistic as well, in terms of performance through the year, as long as we are able to contain the COVID menace in a reasonable scale,” Rai said.

On growth, he said, “We have always said that we will outbid the Indian automotive industry by 5-10 percent. We have given our guidance in terms of EBITDA margins between 14 percent and 16 percent. We still hold those guidelines.”

On acquisition, Rai said, “We have always said that we have been actively looking for it and we continue to look for it. It is a question of getting the right value and fit. We are hopeful that certain things will happen in the near future.”

