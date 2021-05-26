Sun Pharma Q4FY21 earnings preview: Street expects 6% revenue growth

VIDEOS

May 26, 2021

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will report its Q4 results on Thursday and CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to grow nearly 6 percent, EBITDA nearly 57 percent, margins 25 percent and profit Rs 1,443 crore versus Rs 399 crore.

However, the revenue expectations are driven by the improving speciality sales in the US. They have Ilumya, which is their psoriasis drug, Cequa and Absorica - all of these are expected to aid.

Taro sales, however, was sluggish this quarter, revenue was down 15 percent, and it was a net loss this quarter. So, there is continued recovery, which is expected in the domestic sales and expected to benefit from COVID-19 related sales.