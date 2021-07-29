  • SENSEX
Sun Pharma Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects revenue growth of 16%

Updated : July 29, 2021 16:25:57 IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals will be reporting its Q1FY22 earnings numbers on Friday. The street is expecting a revenue growth of nearly 16 percent. Margins are expected to come in at about 25 percent, profits are seen at Rs 1,567 crore.

US sales are likely to be flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis due to competition from key drug Absorica generic and subdued Taro sale.

Speciality sales were strong in Q4FY21 at about $139 million, domestic formulation should be aided by COVID-19 related drugs.

CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra has more details.
