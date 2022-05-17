Street expects Lupin to post 8% revenue growth

Ahead of Lupin's quarterly earnings report, which will be out on Wednesday, the CNBC-TV18 poll has predicted a revenue growth of around 8 percent and a profit of around Rs246 crore.

Lupin will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and the CNBC-TV18 poll has predicted a revenue growth of around 8 percent, margins to come in at around 12 to 13 percent and a profit of around Rs 246 crore.

The company's revenue growth is expected to be supported by factors such as the US business, which is expected to be supported by key drugs such as the Albuterol inhaler, as well as the Brovana generic inhaler. It would be considered a positive if the company makes $200 million sales in the US like it did in the previous quarter.

Margins in the previous quarter were a disappointment as they came in at around 13.7 percent and the street is looking for any kind of improvement quarter-on-quarter basis. However, the consensus is cautious on that particular piece.

Also the margin guidance was reduced in the previous quarter and any kind of uptick in terms of the guidance going forward will be watched out for.

Commentary from Lupin will be important this time, especially for factors such as the Somerset facility, which has received 13 observations out of which five are repeat, as well as the US pipeline of approvals will be watched and the sales of the diagnostic business in India.

