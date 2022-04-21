Street expects HZL to post 24% topline growth for Q4FY22

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) will report fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow, April 22.

The Street expects HZL to report a good quarter as the base metal prices have moved up. Analysts expect a growth of close to around 24 percent on the topline. EBITDA is expected to go up by around 25 percent and the margins are expected to remain stable at 56.1 percent. Profitability as well will see a jump close to around 21 percent.

Zinc prices have moved up sharply in the last quarter by around 10-11 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Weaker rupee works well for the company, so both these two factors play in the company’s favour.

The margins are expected to be higher. The cost of production is expected to go up but the sense is that the price increase was good enough to take care of the cost increase.

Production numbers are already in have crossed close to 1 million mark-odd.

