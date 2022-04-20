Analysts expect a smaller profit HCL Tech in the last three months

IT heavyweight HCL Technologies is set to detail its Q4FY22 earnings on Thursday, April 21.

Buy / Sell HCL Tech share TRADE

IT heavyweight HCL Technologies is set to detail its Q4FY22 earnings on Thursday, April 21.

Sequential growth of 1.3 percent in dollar revenue is expected. This would be lower than what Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had reported at 2.6 percent growth but better than what Infosys had reported, a growth of 0.7 percent.

The reason why HCL Technologies might witness a subdued performance this quarter is because its Products and Platforms business is likely to show a double-digit decline due to seasonality.

Also Read:

Margins might also be lower, down 70 basis points, according to the consensus expectations at 18.3 percent owing to weaker Products and Platforms business. That is going to drive a decline in the company’s profitability, down 3.1 percent.

The Street will closely watch FY23 annual guidance. The Street expects to see a double-digit growth in FY23 from the company.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar to know the key expectations.

Catch all stock market updates here