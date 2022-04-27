Street expects Ambuja Cements to post 6.8% of revenue growth in Q1CY22

Ambuja Cements will be reporting its quarterly numbers for the first quarter of CY22 tomorrow, on April 28, 2022.

The Street expects to see a 6.8 percent growth in revenue to Rs 3,868 crore from the same quarter of CY21. T he EBITDA number, however, could take a hit of 28-30 percent on a sequential basis. Though there will be an uptick on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, there will be some pressure.

Margins are expected to show a sharp downtick on a sequential basis on the back of an i ncrease in power-fuel cost led by higher pet coke/thermal coal prices. The profit after tax is also expected to be Rs 458 crore versus Rs 664.57 crore posted in the first quarter of CY21--a decline of 31 percent.

Sales volumes are expected to be aided by the additional volumes from the Marwar Mundwa plant.

The Street's focus will continue to be on the commentary on internal cost efficiencies as well as on parent Holcim's strategy.

