Street expects ACC to post topline growth of 3 percent on better realisations

ACC will report its Q1 CY22 earnings on Tuesday post-market hours. On the topline CNBC-TV18 poll is working with growth of close to around 3 percent.

Buy / Sell ACC share TRADE

ACC, one of the largest cement producers, will report its first-quarter earnings for the calendar year 2022 on Tuesday during post-market hours. On the topline, CNBC-TV18 poll is working with growth of close to around 3 percent.

However, on the absolute EBITDA numbers expect de-growth of close to around 30 percent and that would mean the margins will get compressed to around 13.50 percent from 20 percent on a year-on-year basis. Profitability also is expected to come in sharply lower.

Topline is likely to see some growth because realisations are likely to play a role. The realisation principle states that revenue can only be recognised once the underlying goods or services have been delivered or rendered.

Volumes will be down by around 2-2.50 percent thereabouts because of the subdued demand in the initial part of the quarter and because it is on a higher base.

Earlier, some reports said Holcim, the largest shareholder of cement entities such as Ambuja Cements and ACC, was in talks for a potential sale of the business as it shifts focus to sustainable solutions for the building materials sector.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza for more details.