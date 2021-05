VIDEOS

Updated : May 04, 2021 05:22:47 IST

SRF will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow (May 5). Overall revenue growth is expected to be around 24.5 percent, EBITDA growth could be around 47 percent, margins could expand by 120 basis points, and profits are expected to go up by 75 percent.

The company is expected to see recovery across segments, majorly driven by the speciality chemicals division and packaging films on a low base. Recovery in the technical textiles segment is driven by the recovery in the auto sector.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra gets more details on what to expect from the numbers.