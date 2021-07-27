SRF Q1FY22 preview: Street expects revenue to go up by 70% YoY

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : July 27, 2021 16:32:20 IST

SRF will report its Q1FY22 earnings on July 28. CNBC-TV18 poll expects strong performance on a year-on-year basis, but even on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the numbers will not look that bad.

Overall on a consolidated basis revenues are expected to go up by 70 percent on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA is expected to go up by 65 percent.

Margins will see a contraction of nearly 50 basis points at 23 percent and profits are expected to go up by 105 percent.

Its packaging business will see an improvement, largely because of delay in new capacities globally and also because of the rise in crude prices, which will optically make the revenues look higher even on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Technical textiles that will benefit from the strong growth that is seen in nylon tyres.

Specialty chemicals is expected to stay steady, however, expect some weakness in the refrigerants’ business, which was impacted by the lockdown.