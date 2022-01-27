Snowman Logistics plans to expand 12-15% capacity every year

Sunil Nair, CEO and Whole-Time Director of the company discussed the fineprint and outlook for 2022.

Snowman Logistics reported a 42 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 83 lakh for the third quarter of the financial year 2022 (FY22). It had posted a profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its revenue, however, rose over 22 percent YoY to Rs 73.40 crore.

Sunil Nair, CEO and whole-time director of the company discussed the fingerprint of the earnings report and the outlook for the year 2022 with CNBC-TV18. Nair said the company will expand capacity by over 12-15 percent and invest Rs 100 crore in expanding and investing in building facilities this year.

