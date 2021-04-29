SIS March revenue up 14% YoY; mgmt expects approx 6% EBITDA margin

VIDEOS

April 29, 2021

SIS has achieved the highest quarterly revenues of Rs 2,445 crore in Q4FY21. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group MD of the company said that they recovered a monthly revenue run rate of Rs 720 crore in September 2020 and March revenue is up 14 percent year-on-year (YoY).

“Pre-March, SIS monthly consolidated revenue was Rs 720 crore. In the first quarter last year, we had a big impact and our monthly revenue only declined by 2 percent. We were down to Rs 709 crore in July. In September of last year, we were back up at Rs 740 crore. So, we were not only least impacted, but we were probably amongst the first to start recovering. If you look at March of this year, March 2021 monthly revenue is at Rs 826 crore which compared to last March is a 14 percent higher revenue. So, in a year when the GDP is minus 7-8 percent, we are still growing around 7 percent year-on-year (YoY),” he said.

He also said that they will continue to deliver around 6 percent margins.

“Over the last many quarter's SIS has always guided that we are a business that will be around the 6 percent EBITDA margin ballpark on a consolidated basis. In Q4 of this year, we are marginally down. That is predominantly because of gratuity catch up accounting in Q4. The actuarial assessment was higher than what we had factored in the first 3 quarters. There have also been some SG&A costs that we boosted in January to March period anticipating that economy is going back to normal. We did not anticipate the second wave like most. But if you normalize for all of that, I don’t see any change in our margin profile. We still remain a business that would ballpark deliver close to 6 percent EBITDA margin,” he said.