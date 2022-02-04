SIS expects strong traction in security, hygiene biz; reports highest quarterly revenue

SIS expects strong traction in the security and hygiene business, Rituraj Sinha, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

The company reported earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter with a 10 percent growth in revenue. However, margin came under pressure on a yearly basis. SIS offers security services to banks, hotels, institutions, IT and ITES, residential colonies in India and international. And about 13-15 percent of revenue come in from the facilities management.

Sinha said that all 4 segments – security business both domestic and international, cash and facility management reported the highest revenue growth this quarter. He said, “We are very much on track to go back to the pre-COVID-19 level of 5.5-6 percent ballpark.”

On business, he expects strong traction in the security and hygiene business. Sinha said, “We are completely an essential services provider, its customer segment agnostic and that’s the reason why facility management has come back with highest-ever revenues despite the fact that we are in the midst of the third wave.”

For more details, watch the video