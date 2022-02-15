0

Shriram Properties expects 10% price increase by Diwali

By Reema Tendulkar   | Sumaira Abidi   IST (Published)
Shriram Properties expects a 5-8 percent price increase in the next three quarters, Murali Malayappan, chairman and managing director, said, adding that a 10 percent increase by Diwali this year.

Shriram Properties expects a 5-8 percent price increase in the next three quarters, Murali Malayappan, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. He said the firm expects a price increase of 10 percent by Diwali this year.
The company reported earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter with near 30 percent growth in collections year on year even as sales value was flat.
“Prices are likely to go up. We expect, at least, 5-8 percent price increase in next 3 quarters and during Diwali, festival period, we expect the prices to touch 10 percent in the product because of consolidation and we are well-set to take the prices up further in all our product range and that will also add some more margin to branded large real estate developers,” said Malayappan.
