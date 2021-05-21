Shree Cement Q4FY21 preview: Street expects topline growth of 18.5%

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : May 21, 2021 14:09:52 IST

Shree Cements is expected to report a good set for the fourth quarter of FY21 in terms of topline growth which is expected at 18.5 percent. However, there will be some skimming off in terms of margins. Sequentially too, the street expects a bit of pressure in terms of margins and profit should jump up by around 10 percent.

The topline growth expectation is based on better volumes predominantly which may see a 19 percent jump.

The company has a small percentage of its revenues that comes from the power segment which as a whole has been struggling.

