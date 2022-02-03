Shree Cement Q3FY22 Preview: Street expects revenue to grow 2.3%, margin to shrink

Shree Cement is scheduled to report its Q3FY22 earnings on Friday (04 February). CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to grow by 2.3 percent at Rs 3387 crore. Operating profit is likely to decline by 21 percent at Rs 863 crore, while margins are likely to contract to 25.48 percent.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to grow by 2.3 percent at Rs 3387 crore. Operating profit is likely to decline by 21 percent at Rs 863 crore, while margins are likely to contract to 25.48 percent.

Revenues are likely to be higher due to higher realisations on a year on year basis.

Ramp-up of Maharashtra plant, cement pricing trend and demand revival will be key things to watch for in the management commentary.

