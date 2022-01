“We are seeing continuous momentum in this business, hopefully we should have good Q4FY22 as well,” said Chintan Thakkar, Wholetime Director and CFO at Info Edge.

“We are seeing continuous momentum in this business, hopefully we should have good Q4FY22 as well,” said Chintan Thakkar, Wholetime Director and CFO at Info Edge.

The company continues to grow, improve and invest back into the existing products and in the future growth of the company, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.