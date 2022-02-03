See good traction now and expect good volumes in Q4: JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement stock is under pressure post Q3 results missing estimates. To discuss the fineprint and the way forward CNBC-TV18 spoke to the Whole Time Director of the company- Shailendra Chouskey.

Chouskey said, “The current quarter saw unexpected low volume because November and December saw an unseasonal long spell of rains and cold waves that dented the demand.

He added, “We have seen a good traction now for the month of January and I am quite bullish that going forward January, February, March this quarter would be very good as far as volume is concerned.”

From the high point, the stock has corrected closer to around 30 percent.

