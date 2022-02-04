0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

videos | IST

SBI Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street expects weak NII growth

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Mini

State Bank of India (SBI) will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings numbers on February 5, 2022. The net interest income (NII) growth as per CNBC-TV18’s poll is expected to be weak. So net interest margins (NIMs) can remain under pressure on year on year (YoY) and quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis.

State Bank of India (SBI) will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings numbers on February 5, 2022. The net interest income (NII) growth as per CNBC-TV18’s poll is expected to be weak. So net interest margins (NIMs) can remain under pressure on year on year (YoY) and quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis.
Also Read:
SBI shares hit 52-week high ahead of Q3 results
Asset quality is expected to improve given the fact that recovery and upgrades will be stronger this time around. The street expects positive commentary on the bank’s retail corporate loan growth and from an asset quality perspective as well.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.
Catch all stock market updates here
Tags