SBI Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street expects weak NII growth

State Bank of India (SBI) will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings numbers on February 5, 2022. The net interest income (NII) growth as per CNBC-TV18’s poll is expected to be weak. So net interest margins (NIMs) can remain under pressure on year on year (YoY) and quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis.

Asset quality is expected to improve given the fact that recovery and upgrades will be stronger this time around. The street expects positive commentary on the bank’s retail corporate loan growth and from an asset quality perspective as well.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.