SBI Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects NII growth of 8.5%, asset quality to remain stable

Updated : August 03, 2021 17:41:09 IST

Banking major State Bank of India is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings on August 4. The stock is at its 52-week high ahead of the numbers tomorrow.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects net interest income (NII) to grow by 8.5 percent YoY. However, net interest margin (NIM) is likely to improve QoQ as well as on YoY basis.

Abhishek Kothari reports that the asset quality is likely to remain stable, led by healthy recoveries and upgrades. The loan growth is expected to be nearly 6 percent.

Watch video for more.
