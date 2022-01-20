SBI Life Q3 preview: Street expects total annualised premium to grow by 30%

SBI Life will report its Q3 earnings on Friday and strong APE growth is expected which will be driven by all three ULIP, non-par as well as protection segment. The total annualised premium - APE is expected to grow by 30 percent, the retail annual premium equivalent by 25 percent.

The value of new business that is going to be a strong number, a growth of 40 percent is expected. The margins are also going to support the company this time around. The value of new business margin is expected to come in at 24 percent versus 21.9 percent on a year-on-year basis, and 24 percent versus 25.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

