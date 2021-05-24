Sarda Energy trying to commission Gare Palma IV/7 by end of 2021

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : May 24, 2021 18:06:10 IST

Sarda Energy is making efforts to commission Gare Palma IV/7 (coal mine in Chhattisgarh) in this calendar year itself, PK Jain, Director & Group CFO, told CNBC-TV18.

Sarda Energy reported earnings for the March-ended quarter. The steel and ferroalloy EBITDA has seen robust growth this quarter.

“We are making efforts to commission (Gare Palma IV/7) in next quarter; it will definitely be commissioned within this calendar year. It should give EBITDA in the range of Rs 100 crore, plus-minus, in FY23,” Jain said.

On debt, he said, “Our net investments and liquid cash is about Rs 1,400 crore at the consolidated level and if we remove our treasury loan etc., then the consolidated level loan is about Rs 1,100 crore.”

“In the current year we have a capex plan of Rs 350 crore on different projects including coal mines, expansion project in ferroalloys plant in Vishakhapatnam and some capex soon to be commissioned in hydropower project of Sikkim,” said Jain.

For the entire management interview, watch the video