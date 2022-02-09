SAIL Q3 preview: Street expects topline growth of 35%

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will report its Q3 earnings on Wednesday and CNBC-TV18 poll expects topline growth close to around 35 percent, EBITA to come down by around 17 percent.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will report its Q3 earnings on Wednesday and the street expects numbers not to be too great. CNBC-TV18 poll expects topline growth close to around 35 percent, EBITA to come down by around 17 percent.

Margins should come down to around 15.8 percent and that will be sharply lower both on a year-on-year basis as well as on a sequential basis. Net profit, CNBC-TV18 poll expects a jump of close to around 50 percent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza for more details.