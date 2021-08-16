Rupa & Co targets 16-17% growth in FY22; bullish on e-commerce

Rupa & Company Ltd is targeting a growth of 20 to 22 percent in the second half of the year, Ramesh Agarwal, executive director (ED) and chief financial officer (CFO), told CNBC-TV18.

The knitted garments manufacturer reported a mixed set of earnings for the June-ended quarter. While revenue growth has been tepid at just around 4 percent, value additions and EBITDA margin have expanded significantly.

“We are targeting growth between 20 and 22 percent in the second half of the year and for the overall year, we are targeting a growth of 16-17 percent,” Agarwal said.

On e-commerce, he said, “We are investing a lot in online channels and we are in talks with 2-3 online players to make exclusively for them, so that will be a co-branding sort of a thing. The traction that we are receiving from online channels is good and positive. Therefore, we are bullish on online channels.”

