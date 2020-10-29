RIL to announce Q2FY21 earnings on Oct 30: What to expect

VIDEOS

Updated : October 29, 2020 06:21 PM IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) will announce its Q2FY21 earnings on Friday (October 30) and there are expectations of EBITDA rising by 7.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

On a consolidated basis, CNBC-TV18 expects revenues to rise by 20 percent quarter on quarter. EBITDA is expected to increase, while margins are expected to be around 17 percent.

Jio is expected to report a 5 percent increase in revenues, driven by subscriber growth as well as pricing improvement. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is estimated to be at Rs 143.

On the other hand, revenues for Reliance Retail are expected to be flat year-on-year at about Rs 40,710 crore. However EBITDA is expected to decline by 28 percent on year basis.

Meanwhile, the petchem business is likely to see some sequential improvement.

