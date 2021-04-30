RIL Q4FY21 preview: O2C EBIT expected to go up 15%

VIDEOS

Updated : April 30, 2021 02:01:01 IST

Reliance Industries will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings today. Its O2C vertical is expected to see a sequential recovery driven by the petchem and the refining segment. Overall EBIT is expected to go up by 15 percent and EBITDA is expected to go up by 20 percent.

Refining business

The Singapore gross refining margin (GRM) improved quarter-on-quarter (QOQ). It is at USD 1.8 per barrel which compares with USD 1.2 per barrel sequentially. Nomura expects GRM to come in at around USD 6.2 per barrel year-on-year (YoY).

Petchem business

Higher PV, PVC, Polyethylene prices are expected to aid margins.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra gets details on what to expect from the numbers.

Watch the video for more.

