RIL Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects revenue growth of 3.3%

Updated : July 22, 2021 17:06:02 IST

Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be reporting its Q1FY22 results on Friday. The street doesn’t have high expectations from RIL. The numbers are expected to be flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The retail business has been under pressure because of the impact of second COVID-19 wave and that will be offset by a marginal increase in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business.

On a consolidated basis, analysts are expecting revenue growth of 3.3 percent to come in at Rs 1.54 lakh crore. The EBITDA is expected to be flat at Rs 23,300 crore, margins are expected to be at 15.1 percent and the profits are expected to fall by nearly 18 percent.

The retail revenues are expected to fall 23 percent on a QoQ basis. Even on the Jio business, although the subscriber base has risen 5 million on a QoQ basis, the average revenue per user (ARPU) has been under pressure this quarter, down nearly 0.9 percent.

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.