Repco Home Finance expects Q1FY22 collection efficiency at 90%

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : June 29, 2021 14:00:14 IST

Repco Home Finance expects collection efficiency at 90 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, Yashpal Gupta, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

Registered as a housing finance company with the National Housing Bank (NHB), Repco Home reported weak earnings for the March-ended quarter on most parameters except on the gross non-performing asset (NPA) front. The company clocked in positive annual disbursals after eight quarters. However, loan book growth continues to be at an all-time low.

“There has been an impact in April-May and therefore, we are looking at a collection efficiency, still 2-3 days left as customers pay on the last day, but as of now collection efficiency is close to 90 percent,” Gupta said.

On disbursements, he said, “Disbursements has not been good but we have been able to maintain, it’s hardly Rs 120 crore versus an average of Rs 800 crore.”

Gupta further said that FY22 loan growth is seen at 8-10 percent and net interest margin is seen at 4.5-4.8 percent.

For the entire management interview, watch the video