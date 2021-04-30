Reliance Retail Q4FY21 preview: 6% sequential topline growth expected

VIDEOS

Updated : April 30, 2021 01:55:13 IST

Reliance Industries will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings today. The Reliance Retail vertical is expected to see a sequential recovery. However, year-on-year (YoY) the results are not comparable due to transfer of fuel retail to BP.

Nomura is expecting a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth at Rs 39,110 crore and EBITDA margin is likely to expand by about 30 basis points.

The key triggers will be the second wave impact of COVID on modern trade and clarity on the Future Retail deal. Store expansion and wider JioMart rollout would be the key long term growth drivers for the company.

