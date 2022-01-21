Reliance Q3FY22 preview: Petchem, Reliance Jio to drive growth, say experts

According to Deven Choksey of KRChoksey, Q3FY22 will be a better quarter for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Nifty heavyweight, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will report Q3FY22 results on January 21, 2022. The numbers are expected to be good across all segments. On the revenue front, the analysts are expecting 15.5 percent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the core EBITDA is expected to grow at about 10.5 percent or so coming in at Rs 28,700 crore, a slight dip in margins is expected but the profitability will rise.

According to Deven Choksey of KRChoksey, Q3FY22 will be a better quarter for Reliance as he expects good numbers from oil to chemical (O2C), Jio and retail businesses.

“O2C business remains the growth driver as far as this particular quarter is concerned and it could possibly surprise on the margins as well. The Jio platform has two key drivers, one is the smartphone that they have launched and second is the fibre connectivity. Retail business with better footfalls and better amount of realisations is expected to show remarkably better performance in this quarter,” he said.

Naveen Kulkarni, CIO, Axis Securities concurred Choksey’s views that the O2C business is going to be the driver for this quarter.

“Any surprise on Jio will be positive especially on the subscriber addition front because that is the key number to watch out for,” he said.

