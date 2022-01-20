Reliance Industries Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 15.5% growth in revenue

Nifty heavyweight, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will report Q3FY22 results on January 21, 2022.

Nifty heavyweight, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will report Q3FY22 results on January 21, 2022. The numbers are expected to be good across all segments. On the revenue front, the analysts are expecting 15.5 percent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the core EBITDA is expected to grow at about 10.5 percent or so coming in at Rs 28,700 crore, a slight dip in margins is expected but the profitability will rise.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.