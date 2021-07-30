  • SENSEX
RBL Bank Q1FY22 preview: Street expects loan growth to remain weak

Updated : July 30, 2021 16:32:15 IST

RBL Bank is set to report its Q1FY22 earnings numbers. The analysts are expecting a weak quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Loan growth is expected to remain weak.

The deposits were up about 20.5 percent on a YoY basis and close to 2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The current account/savings account (CASA) ratio is up about 35 percent on a YoY basis and 8 percent on a QoQ basis.

Provisions are expected to remain on the higher side especially in the MFI business. Any commentary with respect to normalization of credit cost or RoE going ahead will be watch out for.

According to CNBC-TV18’s poll, net interest income (NII) is expected to decline by more than 9 percent on a YoY basis and profit is expected to decline by 38.5 percent on a YoY basis.

The bank's share has fallen six percent in the last five trading sessions and in the last month has slipped close to eight percent. Over the past six months, the stock is down over 18 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari has more details.
