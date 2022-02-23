Raymond expects four fold growth in ethnic wear biz as COVID ebbs

Raymond expects a fourfold growth from current levels in ethnic wear business in the next three years, said Amit Agarwal, Group CFO of the company in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Raymond plays a very large role in the wedding space and has number one share in the wedding segment, he said. The company has delivered close to Rs 55 crore of revenue in ethnic business and going forward he expects a very strong robust growth. He sees great opportunity in the wedding space.

