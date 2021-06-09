Ratnamani Metals Q4FY21: Mgmt says enquiries picking up after COVID slowdown

VIDEOS

Ratnamani Metals Q4FY21 margins are at a multi-year high supported by better realisations. The company also announced the FY21 dividend at Rs 14 per share.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 about the quarterly performance and the road ahead, Manoj Sanghvi, Business Unit Head of the company said that business has been slow due to COVID-19, but has seen a pickup in enquiries in the last few days.

“Things have been slow because of COVID, but the flow of enquiries have increased. If you see Q4 of last year, in the stainless division particularly, we booked close to Rs 175 crore. We expect in the first quarter of this year we will be close to Rs 250 crore and we would maintain that strike rate quarter-on-quarter (QoQ),” he said.

He also said that the sustainable margin range, in the long run, will be 16-18 percent. “Q4 because of some value added orders, we could see margins of 20-22 percent. But in the long run, year-on-year (YoY) 16-18 percent is what we think is sustainable,” he said.

The company is targeting a revenue of Rs 3,000 crore for FY22 and is expecting about 20 percent contribution from exports.